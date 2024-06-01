Further Information Sought, Te Puke Disorder

Five people have been arrested following a disorder in Te Puke overnight.

Police were called to Dunlop Road around 2:45am following reports of a group of people fighting in the street.

Some of the people involved then left the scene in a vehicle. The driver failed to stop for Police and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit was abandoned within 10 minutes, and the vehicle was located abandoned in Greerton just after 3am.

Following a short search by Police staff on foot, assisted by the Police Dog Unit, five people were located and taken into custody in relation to the disorder.

One further person is in a serious but stable condition in Tauranga hospital following the disorder.

The investigation is ongoing and Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the disorder or have any footage, including CCTV.

Police can be contacted by calling 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”, and reference file number 240601/2533.

