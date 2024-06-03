Saddle Road Closed Following Crash
Saddle Road, Ashhurst is closed following a single vehicle crash.
The crash involved a truck and was reported to Police just before 11:30am.
Detours are in place, and motorists are advised to expect delays.
So.... according to the Treasury, we’ll have to borrow $17.1 billion by June 2028, to help fund ( among other things) a nearly $10 billion tax cut programme, also paid for by slashing billions – and 240 line items – from our public services. Conventional political wisdom to the contrary, there is little public support for this slash-burn-and-borrow approach to economic management. In fact, some recent academic research has found a surprising lack of enthusiasm for it – among supporters of all political parties...
With the benefit of hindsight, the obscenity and irrationality of the European lust for gold is all too stark. Despite gold's lack of utility throughout centuries, that lust continues to this day.
Thousands across New Zealand have joined convoys or hīkoi for a National Māori Action Day to coincide with Thursday's Budget announcements. Three 'carkoi' slowed traffic on Auckland's Southern, Northern, and Western motorways during peak morning commuter time. In Hamilton, people left their cars at home, instead walking en masse towards Waikato University.
FIRST Union General Secretary Dennis Maga says today’s Budget 2024/25 is one of the most regressive in the country’s history, and represents a 'Brain Drain Budget' that will encourage many more Kiwis to consider moving overseas.
Greenpeace is slamming the Government for slashing funding for government environmental agencies and initiatives in Budget 2024. Greenpeace Aotearoa Executive Director Russel Norman says 'By silencing environmental agencies, Nicola Willis is enabling the Luxon Government’s ongoing war on nature.
The promise of tax cuts isn't enough to disguise the other clear message in the government's Budget: the economic outlook is still gloomy. Kate Newton breaks down what that means for you.
This year's Budget has been revealed and like any year, there are the haves and have-nots. While some of it is up for debate depending on what side of the political spectrum you lean towards, here are a few of the outcomes of the government's funding divvy-up this year.