Invite To Kia Whitingia Welcome To Visitor From Relectrify Melbourne: 10am, 5 June

Kia Whitingia Project:

Kia Whitingia is a groundbreaking community-based renewable energy initiative that includes solar energy capture and utilization, AND energy trading. This pilot project, envisioned and implemented by the late Graeme Everton in the Te Reureu valley, is a testament to his visionary leadership. Following Graeme's passing, a dedicated Advisory Board has taken up the mantle, ensuring the continuation of Kia Whitingia's mission to empower the community through sustainable energy solutions.

Kia Whitingia Impact:

The Kia Whitingia Pilot has yielded significant benefits for the five participating marae and the fifteen whānau enrolled in the scheme:

Local Energy Trading: The initiative has successfully facilitated local energy trades at prices significantly below market rates, fostering a more resilient and self-sufficient energy system.

The initiative has successfully facilitated local energy trades at prices significantly below market rates, fostering a more resilient and self-sufficient energy system. Lower Electricity Bills: Participating households have experienced a remarkable 20% reduction in their electricity bills compared to the regional average, resulting in tangible savings for families.

Participating households have experienced a remarkable 20% reduction in their electricity bills compared to the regional average, resulting in tangible savings for families. Community Fund: Through the energy trading platform, additional income has been generated, flowing directly into a community fund to support various initiatives that benefit the entire community.

Through the energy trading platform, additional income has been generated, flowing directly into a community fund to support various initiatives that benefit the entire community. Manaaki Economy: Kia Whitingia transcends being merely an energy project; it strengthens community connections and fosters a stronger, more interconnected community. The fusion of technology and tikanga exemplifies the Manaaki economy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Furthermore, Te Tikanga is home to New Zealand's first community-owned battery, a world-first technology constructed entirely from reused Leaf car batteries. This innovative battery, sourced by Graeme from Melbourne-based company Reelectrify, showcases the project's commitment to cutting-edge solutions.

Kia Whitingia Invitation: Weds June 5, 2024 @10am

We cordially invite you to a special event at Te Tikanga Marae (address is 819 Tokorangi Road, Halcombe 4779) on June 5th, 2024, commencing at 10 am.

We will be welcoming Marcy Faith, Partnerships Manager of Reelectrify Melbourne, who will be visiting to learn more about how our groundbreaking project utilizes their innovative technology.

This presents a unique opportunity to showcase our achievements and share our story with an international audience.

Programme: Kia Whitingia Community Update and Reelectify Visitor

9:30 am: All visitors, assemble at the marae carpark.

All visitors, assemble at the marae carpark. 10:00 am: Powhiri to Marcy and other guests.

Powhiri to Marcy and other guests. 10:30 am: Kapu ti & press conference.

Kapu ti & press conference. 11:00 am: Brief inspection of the battery before reconvening to the Wharenui for the Kia Whitingia Community Update and a kōrero from Marcy.

Brief inspection of the battery before reconvening to the Wharenui for the Kia Whitingia Community Update and a kōrero from Marcy. 12:00 pm: Light lunch.

© Scoop Media

