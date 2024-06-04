Outdoor Burning Ban For Napier And Hastings

Outdoor burning bans are in place for properties within the Napier and Hastings airsheds until 31 August.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Group Manager Policy & Regulation Katrina Brunton says outdoor burning is banned in some urban areas during winter to protect air quality for now and future generations.

“Improving our air quality is a team effort and we all need to play our part for our neighbours and the community. Putting it simply – we breathe what you burn. These rules over winter are there to protect the environment where we live, work, and play and safeguard people from the health risks related to smoke and particle inhalation.”

“Although outdoor burning is banned in these urban areas, you can still fire up your barbecue or have hāngī fires.”

People living outside the airsheds can burn outdoors if they follow certain rules.

This includes only burning dry garden vegetation, dry and untreated wood, and paper and cardboard that has come from the same property.

“Before you light a fire, always keep your neighbours in mind. Fire shouldn’t cause a nuisance to surrounding properties, so weather conditions must be considered to allow smoke to go upwards,” adds Ms Brunton.

People should check with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) before lighting any fires and contact their city or district councils for bylaw rules related to open air fires.

Anyone who has an issue with smoke from a neighbouring property can call Regional Council’s Pollution Hotline 24 hours every day on 0800 108 838.

To find out if a property is within an airshed or to find information about outdoor burning rules, visit hbrc.govt.nz, search #burning.

