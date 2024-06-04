Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Alleged Shoplifter’s Plans Fail To Take Flight

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Auckland Airport Police firmly have their boots on the ground, disrupting retail offending across the wider airport precinct.

Late last week, constables stopped an alleged shoplifter in her tracks.

Senior Sergeant Wendy Pickering, Auckland Airport Police Response Manager, says Police were alerted to an incident whilst doing routine prevention patrols at the Auckland Airport Retail Centre on Thursday 30 May.

“Around 10.30pm, staff at a nearby retail store waved down Police as they had just observed a woman attempting to leave the store with a trolley full of items.

“It is alleged there was over $1,400 worth of items in the trolley, and that she was also in possession of a weapon.”

Police allege the woman was threatening workers with this item, which was not a firearm, and at one stage allegedly assaulted a staff member, causing minor injuries.

“Our staff responded quickly to the scene and arrested the woman, who is also alleged to have been breaching her bail conditions,” Senior Sergeant Pickering says.

The 26-year-old woman has since been charged with shoplifting and aggravated assault.

She is due to reappear in the Manukau District Court on Friday 14 June.

Senor Sergeant Pickering says this type of behaviour is unacceptable.

“Over recent months, Police have two marked vehicles in and around the Retail Centre, which assists us with prevention of these types of incidents in the area.

“Police are also working with retail staff and managers at stores in the Retail Centre and we thank those who are proactive in reporting matters to us so we can respond accordingly.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 