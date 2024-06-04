Alleged Shoplifter’s Plans Fail To Take Flight

Auckland Airport Police firmly have their boots on the ground, disrupting retail offending across the wider airport precinct.

Late last week, constables stopped an alleged shoplifter in her tracks.

Senior Sergeant Wendy Pickering, Auckland Airport Police Response Manager, says Police were alerted to an incident whilst doing routine prevention patrols at the Auckland Airport Retail Centre on Thursday 30 May.

“Around 10.30pm, staff at a nearby retail store waved down Police as they had just observed a woman attempting to leave the store with a trolley full of items.

“It is alleged there was over $1,400 worth of items in the trolley, and that she was also in possession of a weapon.”

Police allege the woman was threatening workers with this item, which was not a firearm, and at one stage allegedly assaulted a staff member, causing minor injuries.

“Our staff responded quickly to the scene and arrested the woman, who is also alleged to have been breaching her bail conditions,” Senior Sergeant Pickering says.

The 26-year-old woman has since been charged with shoplifting and aggravated assault.

She is due to reappear in the Manukau District Court on Friday 14 June.

Senor Sergeant Pickering says this type of behaviour is unacceptable.

“Over recent months, Police have two marked vehicles in and around the Retail Centre, which assists us with prevention of these types of incidents in the area.

“Police are also working with retail staff and managers at stores in the Retail Centre and we thank those who are proactive in reporting matters to us so we can respond accordingly.”

