Thousands Of Rangatahi Gear Up To Tackle Climate Change In This Year’s World Vision 40 Hour Challenge

Tens of thousands of students from across the country are gearing up to embark on a variety of challenges to raise funds to help fight the impacts of climate change as part of this year’s World Vision 40 Hour Challenge.

The money raised will help World Vision partner with communities in Asia-Pacific countries, like Timor-Leste, to restore forests – fast.

World Vision’s National Director Grant Bayldon says it’s timely that this year’s World Vision 40 Hour Challenge takes on one of the greatest threats facing humanity and the world’s children.

World Vision 40 Hour Challenge 2024 Ambassadors doing a guerrilla gardening challenge (Photo supplied)

“This year is the 50th year of the campaign and our focus is to fight the impacts of climate change for children. That’s no mean feat, and it’s not something we can do overnight, but by taking part in the World Vision 40 Hour Challenge, Kiwi youth can play a part in working to make a difference in this vital space,” he says.

Fronting the campaign this year are a collection of well-known Kiwis – rugby player Caleb Clarke; content creators Win Wolf, Judah Metu-Teaukura, and Liv Martin; actor Kimberley Crossman; singer/songwriter Paige Tapara; and climate advocate Brianna Fruean.

All are passionate about inspiring rangatahi to help World Vision’s work to regreen communities in the Asia-Pacific region.

World Vision 40 Hour Challenge Ambassador and TikTok content creator, Win Wolf, travelled to Timor-Leste to see the regreening approach World Vision is using in partnership with communities there.

The technique, known as Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR), taps into existing root networks to regrow trees. This is much faster and 36 times cheaper than planting new trees. It could be a total game-changer for Timor-Leste where 90 percent of original forests have been lost to deforestation.

“People in the Asia-Pacific region experience extreme weather events on a regular basis. They are on the frontlines of the climate crisis and face an increase in cyclones, heavy rain, and landslides on a yearly basis,” says Win.

“In Timor-Leste, I experienced torrential rain and flooding, and on a recent trip back to my homeland, the Philippines, I was shocked by how much hotter it is there now, and how my family are feeling the impacts of climate change,” says Win, who is teaming up with fellow TikTok content creator Judah Metu-Teaukura to perform 40 Acts of Kindness for their personal challenge to fundraise for this year’s event.

World Vision Youth Ambassador Taine Hewetson, who also travelled to Timor Leste, is more than half-way through making 40 mid-winter dips at beaches, lakes and waterways around Aotearoa.

Auckland-based Youth Ambassador Paige Catlin-Maybury is inviting dog owners to bring their pooches to Fergusson Park in One Tree Hill on 15th June where she’ll be teaching 40 dogs in 40 tricks over four hours. The award-winning youth dog agility trainer hopes the public will come along to support the World Vision 40 Hour Challenge.

Meanwhile, World Vision’s National Director Grant Bayldon is planning to plant 400 trees in 40 hours with the help of friends at the Āwhitu Peninsula, while Christchurch students from Middleton School are preparing for a 40-hour broadcast from their school radio station. Wairarapa College students will be hosting a concert to raise money this year, and the school’s prefect team will be planting trees to play their part in helping the climate.

Continuing a tradition from previous years, 20 well-known landmarks and monuments are lighting up orange for the World Vision 40 Hour Challenge weekend, from Friday 21st June – Sunday 23rd June.

In Auckland, the Sky Tower and Eden Park will be lighting orange for the two nights along with the Hopwood Clock Tower in Palmerston North, Oamaru Opera House, New Brighton Pier and the New Plymouth Clock Tower.

Eden Park’s Chief Executive Officer, Nick Sautner, says the stadium is delighted to be supporting the cause for the fourth year in a row.

“We are thrilled to support the World Vision 40 Hour Challenge, a vital initiative addressing the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities. This year is even more special as we will hopefully have Caleb Clarke, World Vision 40 Hour Challenge Ambassador and Blues player, competing in the Super Rugby Final at Eden Park on the same night we light up orange for World Vision!”

The World Vision 40 Hour Challenge, has become a rite of passage for young New Zealanders, giving them a platform to champion important causes and demonstrate the power their voice and actions can have around the world.

World Vision’s epic goal is to bring back one billion hectares of global forest over the next 10 years. If World Vision can do this, it will remove up to a quarter of the world’s carbon from our atmosphere. This would be a massive win in the fight for climate justice.

Its’ not too late for young people to sign up to choose a challenge this year, such as planting 40 trees in 40 hours; 40 hours outdoors; or doing a 4km beach clean-up.

