Pedestrian Access Across SH3 In Stratford’s CBD Is About To Double – Have Your Say On The Design Options Before 16 June

The pedestrian experience in-between the roundabouts on Broadway Stratford is soon to get a makeover with 2 new pedestrian crossings due to replace the existing single crossing. Before the final reveal is set in tarmac, Stratford District Council (SDC) is seeking feedback on the location of the new crossings.

Two options are being considered by SDC when it makes a final decision by the end of June. These are available to view online and in person at council facilities until Sunday 16 June.

Feedback is invited at YourSay.Stratford.govt.nz or by emailing feedback@stratford.govt.nz

As the new crossing points are on a state highway they are fully funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Linda Stewart says NZTA is committed to improving safety and accessibility for Stratford’s residents and visitors as well as people travelling through the town. Stratford’s main street is the hub of the town, but Broadway is also a state highway with high traffic volumes.

“The new pedestrian crossing will provide safer places for pedestrians to cross and the removal of the existing pedestrian crossing at the Glockenspiel will help keep traffic moving safely by removing unnecessary delays.”

Improvements to pedestrian access across SH3 in Stratford’s CBD has been on SDC’s wish list for some time and was identified as a key priority in its Connecting our Communities Strategy which was adopted last year. It coincides with plans to upgrade the town centre, Prospero Place, which is due to begin within the next 12 months.

District Mayor, Neil Volzke says “The support from Waka Kotahi to make these improvements to pedestrian safety in Broadway is a welcomed relief. Difficulties with crossing SH3 in our CBD has been highlighted to us for many years, both from a pedestrian point of view as well as drivers.”

“We’re excited to finally remedy this by providing 2 safer crossing points while removing the cause of confusion at the existing Glockenspiel crossing,” says Neil. “It hasn’t been a case of ‘to be or not to be’ for road users in Stratford, but a case of ‘to go or not to go’ when trying to figure out if someone is crossing the road or simply enjoying the view of the Glockenspiel’s rendition of Romeo and Juliet, playing 4 times a day.”

“We want people to enjoy what Stratford has to offer, but we don’t want to cause further issues for those at the wheel or risk people’s safety. Both options proposed will fix that issue, but we need to understand from all travellers, whether they’re on foot, in a mobility scooter or in a truck and trailer, what option they think will provide the most benefit for improved pedestrian safety while catering to traffic flow through town.”

Once a decision is made work will begin immediately, weather dependent. More details on the construction phase and traffic management requirements will be shared later in June.

