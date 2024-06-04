Morrinsville Westpac Auction & Quiz Night Raises An Impressive Amount For Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Morrinsville Westpac auction and quiz night 18th May / Supplied

The highly anticipated Morrinsville Westpac Auction & Quiz Night, held on Saturday May 18th, was a resounding success, raising an impressive $39,775 for your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter. The event brought together members of the rural Waikato community in celebration of the life-saving work your rescue helicopter performs within the Waikato, King Country and Coromandel regions.

The Morrinsville Westpac Auction & Quiz Night is a sponsor-led initiative, organized by Westpac Morrinsville and run in conjunction with the Westpac Chopper Appeal, which takes place throughout the month of May. The generous funds raised will go towards supporting the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which has been responsible for saving countless lives over the years and will continue to do so in the future.

Over the past two years, the Morrinsville Westpac Auction & Quiz Night has raised over an incredible $70,000 thanks to the generous donations from its attendees and sponsors.

This year's quiz night was an evening of fun and fundraising, featuring a lively auction led by Kevin Deane, who served as the master of ceremonies (MC) for the night. In addition to numerous rounds of quiz, the night was filled with exciting elements, including interactive games, awesome raffles, and a silent auction that ran throughout the entire evening. Attendees were also treated to an enlightening Q&A session with Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter Pilot Kane, providing an informative and educational experience.

“We had an amazing number of live and silent auctions – donated from over 90 sponsors nationwide,” says Alannah Cowley Bank Manager at Morrinsville Branch.

The live auction was a highlight, featuring an impressive array of items generously donated by sponsors. One of the top bids was for a Papamoa Beach House package, complete with dinner vouchers and unforgettable experiences, which went for $1750. Other notable items included a Beds R us bed that went for $1200, a Black Dog Furniture bar leaner that fetched $1500, and several bundles of silage bales that sold for $1400. In total, the live auction added an astounding $19,000 to the overall donations for the evening.

This year’s quiz night was highly successful, highlighting the incredible work your rescue helicopter performs, 24/7 365 days a year in the Waikato, King Country, and Coromandel regions.

“The Rescue Helicopter is such an important cause and we really need to get behind it – any one of us or our whanau may need urgent help at any time and without it, may leave us without our loved ones,” says Alannah Cowley Bank Manager at Morrinsville Branch.

“Chopper crews carry out vital work around the clock to keep communities safe, and we’ve been supporting them to do that for more than 40 years,” says Westpac NZ General Manager of Product, Sustainability and Marketing, Sarah Hearn.

“New Zealand is a small country, and it surprises us how many people know someone who’s been in need of the Chopper services themselves and are willing to share their story. One thing that sticks out to me is how many of them talk about hearing the helicopter approaching in their time of need, and the feeling of relief that help is minutes away.

“The Chopper crews are not only trusted, but treasured by the communities they operate in.”

A heartfelt thank you to all the attendees, sponsors, the Westpac Morrinsville staff for their outstanding organisation, and the Morrinsville Lions Club volunteers who gave their time to make the quiz night a success. The impressive total of $39,775 raised by the Morrinsville Westpac Auction & Quiz Night will make a substantial difference in ensuring your rescue helicopter can continue to carry out life-saving missions. Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew is deeply grateful for your support.

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter relies on generous donations to help fund life-saving missions. Donate to your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew at: https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/waikato-westpac-rescue-helicopter/donate

