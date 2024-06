Serious Crash, Whakamarama - Bay Of Plenty

Police are responding to a collision involving a vehicle and a child at the intersection of Emeny Road and Plummers Point Road, Whakamarama.

Reported at 3:15pm, the child has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are in contact with their family.

The road is not reported to be blocked and Police remain at the scene making further enquiries.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media