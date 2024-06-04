Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Serious Crash, Riccarton Road Closed, Christchurch - Canterbury

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 4:27 pm
New Zealand Police

Christchurch Emergency Services are currently responding to a serious crash on Riccarton Road involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Initial indications suggest serious injuries.

Riccarton Road is blocked off to motorists between Deans Avenue and Mona Vale Avenue and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance at the scene and Police are making further enquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Christchurch Police would like to acknowledge the members of the public who provided assistance at the time of the collision.

