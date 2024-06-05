Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Pasifika Futures Welcomes Increase In Whānau Ora Budget To Continue Serving Pacific Families

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 5:50 am
Press Release: Pasifika Futures Limited

Pasifika Futures Ltd (PFL), the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for Pacific families in New Zealand, is pleased with the government's budget announcement last week, which stated an increase in the Whānau Ora allocation for the coming fiscal year. This boost signifies a commitment to the well-being and empowerment of Pacific families across the country, allowing PFL to continue expanding its impact through its services.

PFL Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, welcomes the announcement.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our Pacific families, as we have done for the last ten years. We are committed to seeing our families and communities thrive, and this budget will help us to ensure our resources and services are readily accessible to those who need them the most."

The relationship with the government is strong and continues to grow, says Sorensen.

"At the end of the day, we have a shared vision in mind; to see families in New Zealand live healthy and prosperous lives. We are thankful for the opportunity to contribute to this vision by serving our Pacific families in the best way that we can."

PFL Chair, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM FRACS, also welcomes the budget and emphasises the importance of partnership.

"We are pleased to see our services being acknowledged through this budget, especially as it highlights the work of our partners and navigators who have shown up time and time again to support our families.

"Whānau Ora Minister, Tama Potaka, has our full support and we look forward to continuing our service with his endorsement."

Through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions, PFL will continue to champion the aspirations and dreams of Pacific families, ensuring a brighter and more promising future for generations to come.

