Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sunday Night Closure On SH1 From Manukau To Drury

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 2:02 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Maintenance work is scheduled to take place on State Highway 1 (SH1) from Manukau to Drury this Sunday 9 June between 9pm and 5am. During this closure, maintenance activities will be carried out in combination with the Papakura to Drury Project.

While the closure is in place there will be a signposted detour via Redoubt Road and Great South Road to the SH1 Drury southbound on-ramp. This detour will add approximately 15 minutes to people’s journeys, so please plan ahead and allow extra time.

We appreciate this closure is longer than usual however by combining the two activities and extending the closure for one night, we are able to reduce future disruptions by removing the need for additional closures to carry out this maintenance work.

The following ramps/links will be closed during this time:

o SH1 Redoubt Road southbound on-ramp

o SH1 southbound to SH20 northbound link

o SH1 Redoubt Road to SH20 northbound link

o SH1 Hill Road southbound off-ramp

o SH20 southbound to SH1 northbound link

o SH20 southbound to SH1 southbound link

o SH20 Lambie Drive southbound on-ramp

o SH1 Takanini southbound off-ramp

o SH1 Takanini southbound on-ramp

o SH1 Papakura southbound off-ramp

o SH1 Papakura southbound on-ramp (loop)

o Drury/SH22 southbound off-ramp

This work is weather dependent and may change from advertised dates. For real time updates, please visit www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

NZTA thanks motorists in advance for your patience as we carry out this important maintenance work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 