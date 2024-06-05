Sunday Night Closure On SH1 From Manukau To Drury

Maintenance work is scheduled to take place on State Highway 1 (SH1) from Manukau to Drury this Sunday 9 June between 9pm and 5am. During this closure, maintenance activities will be carried out in combination with the Papakura to Drury Project.

While the closure is in place there will be a signposted detour via Redoubt Road and Great South Road to the SH1 Drury southbound on-ramp. This detour will add approximately 15 minutes to people’s journeys, so please plan ahead and allow extra time.

We appreciate this closure is longer than usual however by combining the two activities and extending the closure for one night, we are able to reduce future disruptions by removing the need for additional closures to carry out this maintenance work.

The following ramps/links will be closed during this time:

o SH1 Redoubt Road southbound on-ramp

o SH1 southbound to SH20 northbound link

o SH1 Redoubt Road to SH20 northbound link

o SH1 Hill Road southbound off-ramp

o SH20 southbound to SH1 northbound link

o SH20 southbound to SH1 southbound link

o SH20 Lambie Drive southbound on-ramp

o SH1 Takanini southbound off-ramp

o SH1 Takanini southbound on-ramp

o SH1 Papakura southbound off-ramp

o SH1 Papakura southbound on-ramp (loop)

o Drury/SH22 southbound off-ramp

This work is weather dependent and may change from advertised dates. For real time updates, please visit www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

NZTA thanks motorists in advance for your patience as we carry out this important maintenance work.

