Entrepreneurial Kiwi Mum Launches Innovative New App To Help Families Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Auckland Mum, Renata Wiles has launched her new app Roam With Kids, onto the New Zealand Apple App store.

The app - which climbed to number 4 on the NZ Apple App store within three days - is designed to save parents time, stress and money when planning things to do with their tamariki.

Roam features over 200 spots across Auckland, including playgrounds, walks suitable for prams and toddlers, indoor and outdoor activities, and family-friendly cafes and restaurants.

Each location is meticulously reviewed and includes photos, providing users with a comprehensive overview.

The app was born from the response of Renata sharing her own outings with her toddler on her social media channels, @renataroaming; collating her recommendations into a Google Map that was available for subscription.

Now in its official app form, Roam with Kids has already garnered almost 3000 downloads since she shared it on its channel on April 25, it’s already being hailed as the ultimate hack for parents seeking out new, fun, family-friendly activities.

Renata Wiles, Founder of Roam with Kids says:

“The purpose of the app is to make life as easy as possible for parents and caregivers who are looking for things to do with their kids, and ultimately save them time while helping them explore more of our awesome city,”

"Auckland has so many amazing child-friendly spots, and I wanted to create something that would give parents the confidence to explore areas of the city they were unfamiliar with, and save them time along the way. I know as a parent myself, the mental load of planning things to do each day can be a lot."

"I’ve spent hundreds of hours exploring Auckland with my daughter, finding the best kid-friendly spots the city has to offer, so that other parents don’t have to. Whether they’re after a pram friendly walk, a cafe with an epic playground, or a free indoor activity for a rainy day, they can find it all in Roam, saving them time and energy.”

One of Roam's key features is its filter system, enabling users to narrow down their search based on specific criteria such as pram-friendliness, availability of toilets and change tables, whether the location is fenced, and whether it offers indoor or outdoor activities.

In addition to its extensive and growing list of locations, Roam also includes an events calendar, showcasing upcoming family-friendly events in Tāmaki Makaurau, and has exclusive discounts, such as free coffees or discounts at online stores, all catering to the needs of families.

Users are invited to participate in the community by leaving reviews and recommendations, ensuring that all information is relevant for parents and reliable.

Roam is available for download in the App Store for iPhone now & the Play Store for Android for $2.99 per month.

