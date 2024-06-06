Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Perpetual Entertainment Appoints Vicki Keogh As General Manager & Executive Producer Nz

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 1:28 pm
Press Release: The Public Good

Vicki Keogh (Photo-Supplied)

Perpetual Entertainment has appointed senior screen industry leader Vicki Keogh as General Manager & Executive Producer of the production company’s New Zealand arm.

Keogh brings to the role a proven track record of commissioning must-watch, brand-defining content that resonates with broad audiences across a range of platforms.

She will be taking on the role with Perpetual immediately after departing Warner Bros. Discovery where she has led the ANZ commissioning team, overseeing their extensive slate of content across all genres for all platforms in the portfolio since 2022. She has successfully championed and supported local productions on the world stage including original local format Tracked and the upcoming scripted series Madam, starring Rachel Griffiths.

After graduating with a degree in journalism, Keogh began her career as a producer/director in current affairs and factual television in the UK before making the move to New Zealand in 2012 and transitioning into commissioning at the nation’s state broadcaster TVNZ. Over the past 25 years, she has commissioned and produced some of the highest-rating prime-time series for the BBC, ITV, Sky, TVNZ and Warner Bros. Discovery including The Traitors NZ, Married at First Sight NZ, Drag Race Down Under, Taskmaster NZ and Dragons’ Den.

“I’m delighted to be joining Greg, Brendan and the rest of the talented team at Perpetual Entertainment,” said Keogh. “I’ve always been passionate about bringing our incredible local stories to global audiences. Perpetual’s well established international credentials and their strategic commercial approach to producing content align perfectly with that goal. I can’t wait to get stuck into helping build our New Zealand slate.”

Perpetual Entertainment CEO Greg Quail said: “We’re thrilled to have Vicki bringing her wealth of experience to the team and we look forward to creating more New Zealand content that succeeds both in the domestic market and internationally.”

Keogh starts her role with Perpetual Entertainment on Monday 8 July, 2024.

© Scoop Media

