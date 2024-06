Autumn & May Climate Summaries

Highlights:

- A cool, dry Autumn and May for much of the country

- Temperatures were below average across large portions of both islands

- The season was characterised by a weakening El Niño

- Of the six main centres in autumn 2024, Auckland was the warmest, Christchurch was the coolest and driest, Hamilton was the wettest, Tauranga was the sunniest, and Dunedin was the least sunny

- New Zealand's coldest May in 15 years

Monthly Climate Summary

Seasonal Climate Summary

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media