Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UNICEF Aotearoa Invites Government To Include Missing Youth Engagement In Next Budget

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 4:50 pm
Press Release: UNICEF Aotearoa NZ

Photo/Supplied

Following the release of the coalition Government’s 2024 Budget last week, UNICEF Aotearoa is inviting decision-makers to start meaningful engagement with children and young people to inform the next Budget.

Wellbeing vanished in the delivery of Budget 2024 last Thursday, as Finance Minister Nicola Willis and the coalition Government missed the opportunity to deliver for children, young people and families who are struggling the most.

Ahead of the Budget’s release, UNICEF Aotearoa highlighted a lack of clear wellbeing objectives in the Government’s Budget Policy Statement 2024, and its concern that it did not mention children, young people or their needs anywhere.

UNICEF Aotearoa acting CEO Laura Bond says the need for youth engagement is more urgent than ever.

"Every day, across Aotearoa, children and young people are looking for opportunities to have a say in their own futures. The Government has obligations as a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to ensure they listen to children, their needs are met and their rights are upheld," she says.

"The Government showed its hand in this Budget, leaving children and young people out. It risks falling short of its obligations to children and young people. Now is the time for our leaders to engage with the youth of Aotearoa as a matter of urgency."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Bond says the lack of budget allocated to alleviating child poverty is, in effect, a commitment to tens of thousands of children that they will remain in poverty, the effects of which can last a lifetime. The Child Poverty Report, published as part of Budget 2024, shows the Government is on track to miss child poverty targets across key measures under the Child Poverty Reduction Act.

UNICEF Aotearoa Young Ambassador Finley Duncan says young people in New Zealand are motivated and determined to have their say in their own future, and that the Government must now step up.

"Young people deserve to have our voices heard given decisions taken today will have a huge impact on the country we will grow up in and inherit. A Budget informed by the aspirations of young people recognises our visions for society, the environment, and the future," he says.

UNICEF Aotearoa is urging the Government to establish and permanently fund a youth climate advisory committee, to ensure that diverse young voices are heard in climate-related decision making that will disproportionately impact their futures.

UNICEF Aotearoa last month launched a Parliamentary Forum for Children’s Rights, to be held regularly in Wellington at the Beehive. All Ministers and MPs are invited to attend and engage with young people representing UNICEF and other youth-focused organisations. For more information email engagement@unicef.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UNICEF Aotearoa NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 