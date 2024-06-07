Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Gang Related Funeral, Wainuiomata

Friday, 7 June 2024, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police will be monitoring a gang related funeral in Wainuiomata this weekend.

The funeral is due to take place in Wainuiomata tonight, with a procession to Whenua Tapu in Porirua tomorrow, Saturday 8 June.

Relieving Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Simon de Wit says: “Police will have a visible presence in Wainuiomata tonight and will monitor the funeral procession out to Whenua Tapu.”

Unlawful activity will not be tolerated and any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.”

There is likely to be some traffic disruption across Saturday morning between Wainuiomata, State Highway 58, and Porirua, and motorists are advised to expect some delays.”

If you are concerned about your safety, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the unlawful behaviour, we encourage you to file a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org 

