Fast-track Consent Granted For Mt Maunganui Retirement Village

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for The Pitau retirement development in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

The Pitau Limited Partnership applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application involves constructing and operating a retirement village on Pitau Road, Mt Maunganui.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 152 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read The Pitau decision report

More about fast-track consenting

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

