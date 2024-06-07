Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Monitoring Gathering In Ōpōtiki

Friday, 7 June 2024, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Acting Area Commander Senior Sergeant Richard Miller, Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Additional Police will be in Ōpōtiki this weekend, monitoring the planned gathering and memorial ride in the area.

A number of gang members are expected to attend and Police will be highly visible, to ensure the safety of the community and maintain law and order.

Police are in contact with the whānau of the person being remembered, and will continue to be in contact through the weekend.

Police will monitor traffic movement and will respond to incidents that arise. Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending will not be tolerated. Any such behaviour will be met with enforcement action, either at the time if it is safe to do so, or after the fact.

Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe.

Members of the travelling public are asked to take extra care driving State Highway 35 between Ōpōtiki and Maraenui this Saturday.

Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity to us, so we can take appropriate action.

If you have immediate concerns for your safety, please call 111. If you are reporting matters after the fact, please contact 105 either online or over the phone.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

