Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Women In Security Awards Aotearoa Winners Announced

Friday, 7 June 2024, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Women in Security Awards Aotearoa

The category winners of the 2023-24 Women in Security Awards Aotearoa have been announced, with outstanding female leaders recognised from across New Zealand’s broader security sector.

In its fourth year, Women in Security Awards Aotearoa (WiSAA) has once again proven a challenge for its judging panel, with winners across eight categories selected from a high quality field of nominees from across New Zealand’s security and resilience sector.

Among the winners are members/employees of the New Zealand Defence Force, New Zealand Police, New Zealand Customs Service, non-profit online safety charity Netsafe, and private security provider FIRST Security.

Organised by the New Zealand Security Sector Network (NZSSN) and supported by Defsec New Zealand – publisher of New Zealand Security Magazine and Line of Defence Magazine, and the international Women in Security & Resilience Alliance (WISECRA), the WiSAA initiative was established in 2020 to recognise women who have advanced the New Zealand security and resilience sectors.

Nominees must be women, or identify as women, have more than three years of experience in a security or resilience-related profession, and be actively practising in Aotearoa New Zealand or working overseas in a New Zealand-focused role.

This year’s WiSAAs winners are spread across eight new categories:

  1. Contributing to defence and international security
  2. Protecting borders, trade, and biosecurity
  3. Countering incivility and violent extremism
  4. Safeguarding networks and people online
  5. Securing organisations and infrastructure
  6. Combatting fraud and misrepresentation
  7. Responding to natural disaster events
  8. Building resilient communities
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

WiSAA organisers were this year honoured to be joined by an expert judging panel reflecting the skills, experience, and diversity of the sector:

  • International risk management, organisational resilience, and extreme events academic and practitioner Dr Bridgette Sullivan-Taylor;
  • Former New Zealand Defence Industry Association (NZDIA) CEO, IFSEC Global Influencer in Security, and 2021 WiSAA alumna Jennie Vickers;
  • ASIS International Regional Vice-President, respected physical security educator and 2020 WiSAA alumna Ngaire Kelaher CPP PSP; and
  • Former ASIS International New Zealand Chapter Chair and former NZSA New Zealand Security Consultant of the Year, Andrew Thorburn.

And the winners are…

Contributing to defence and international security

Lieutenant Colonel Laura Cranston, New Zealand Defence Force

Protecting borders, trade, and biosecurity

Janna Binning, New Zealand Customs

Countering incivility and violent extremism

Detective Beth Bates, New Zealand Police

Safeguarding networks and people online

Tegan Wedderburn, Netsafe

Securing organisations and infrastructure

Gina Lindsay-Crawford, FIRST Security

Combatting fraud and misrepresentation

Catherine Abel-Pattinson, Netsafe

Responding to natural disaster events

Colonel Mel Childs, New Zealand Defence Force

Building resilient communities

Inspector Juanita (Whiti) Timutimu, New Zealand Police

In addition to the category winners, the WiSAA organisers also recognised several Highly Commended Runners-Up, including:

  • Karoline Jacobs, Aviation Security Service
  • Tamara Gould, New Zealand Customs Service
  • Lance Corporal S, New Zealand Defence Force
  • Kallia McFarland, Serpenti Investigations
  • Pilot Officer Mikaela Heald, New Zealand Defence Force
  • Danielle Kaiwai, KiwiRail

According to the organisers, this year’s WiSAA category winners and runners-up will each receive award certificates bearing their awardee citations, and the right to use the coveted awardee logo. In accordance with the WiSAA’s principles of independence, including non-sponsorship and non-profit, there is no gala awards event associated with the awards program.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Women in Security Awards Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 