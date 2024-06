Crash: State Highway 6, Richmond - Tasman

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that has blocked part of State Highway 6 at Richmond.

The crash was reported at 3.45pm, between Waverley and King streets. While there are no serious injuries, part of the highway is blocked.

Diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays while the scene is cleared.

