"Operation Orwell: Homicide Investigation Into Baby’s Death"

Waikato Police have launched a homicide inquiry after the death of a baby boy this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the 10-month-old was brought unconscious to Te Kuiti Hospital, where staff alerted Police. Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was unable to be resuscitated.

An initial examination showed the baby boy suffered violent, blunt-force trauma. We believe these injuries were not accidental.

The full extent of his injuries will be determined by a post-mortem, but the result will not be known for some time. Police do not intend to release details of specific injuries at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages and there is a lot of work ahead of us as we gather information.

Since the boy's death, Police have been speaking to family members, including his parents. They are working with us as we establish what occurred in this young child’s life and how he came to be so badly injured.

Over the coming days, Police will be conducting a scene examination at a Te Kuiti address, which has been under Police guard since Saturday afternoon. Te Kuiti locals can expect to see Police in the town making enquires and we ask for the public’s co-operation and understanding.

The death of any child is a shock to the community, and we know many in Te Kuiti will be affected by this.

The public can help by talking with us; we need to hear from anyone who has information that could help the investigation. Please contact Police via 105 and reference the file number 240608/8263.

