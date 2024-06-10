Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Charge Four People For Rotorua And Taupō Offending

Monday, 10 June 2024, 10:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen:

Police have charged four people following three serious incidents in Rotorua and Taupō last month.

On Wednesday 22 May, Rotorua Police responded to the ram raid of a store on Tutanekai Street, and an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises on Fairy Springs Road.

About 4.30am, Police were alerted to a ram raid on Tutanekai Street, where the alleged offenders used a stolen vehicle to gain access to the store, before taking multiple items.

The store’s alarm and fog cannon were activated.

The alleged offenders then fled and stole another vehicle on a nearby street.

About 5am, the three people entered the premises on Fairy Springs Road and threatened two staff members.

Among the items taken from the premises were cigarettes, tobacco, lighters, and cash.

The alleged offenders then left the premises and travelled to Hamilton and then Auckland.

Police executed search warrants in the Hamilton and Auckland areas, resulting in the recovery of a number of items that were allegedly taking during the two incidents.

A 30-year-old woman, and two youths have been charged with aggravated robbery, burglary, and two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. The woman was remanded on bail and is due to reappear in Rotorua District Court on 14 June.

Another youth has been charged with burglary and two charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle following a burglary at a store in Taupō.

That incident occurred about 3:45am on Sunday 19 May. Police were called to Horomatangi Street after entry was gained to the store and a number of items were taken.

Of the three youths charged, one will reappear in the Rotorua Youth Court on 14 June, while two will reappear on 18 June.

© Scoop Media

