Fatal Crash, Beachlands

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash in Beachlands this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash, involving three vehicles, on Whitford-Maraetai Road around 6.35am.

Sadly, one person received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Police extend our condolences to their loved ones at this difficult time.

Two other people were reported to have received injuries ranging from moderate to minor and were transported to hospital.

The scene has since been cleared and the road has now reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

