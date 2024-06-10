Police Search For Missing Girl, Sophia , Gisborne

Attributable to Area Manager Inspection Darren Leigh-Paki:

Police are making extensive enquiries to locate missing 13-year-old Sophia from Gisborne.

She was last seen late Saturday evening in Whataupoko. Police have been in touch with friends and wider family, and no one has heard from her which is unusual.

Sophia’s whanau and Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, and urgently would like to locate her. She is believed to be wearing a light grey converse hoody and charcoal grey trackpants.

If you have seen Sophia, please contact Police on 111 and quote event number P058997998. Message on behalf of Sophia’s whanau:

We have no words to describe how worried we are, every minute feels like an hour. Sophia, you are loved by so many, and we just want to hold you in our loving arms again - Our hearts are breaking.

Please, if you see this, let one of us know you are safe or just come home, darling.

