Name Release: Whanganui Homicide

Police can now name the woman found deceased in Whanganui on Tuesday, 4 June 2024.

She was 76-year-old Heather Tia Raukura Condon, from Tawhero. Her death is being treated as a homicide.

Enquiries remain ongoing, and Police continue to work with Victim Support to support the family.

The 50-year-old man charged with murder has been remanded in custody, set to reappear in the Whanganui District Court on 14 June 2024.

