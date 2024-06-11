Swim Classes Welcome Women From All Cultures

Registrations are now open for a women’s-only swimming course at the Trust House Recreation Centre.

The upcoming school holidays will see another 25 participants enjoy free classes that are designed for complete beginners and people who feel afraid of water.

Arti Kadian, Welcoming Communities Advisor says: “The previous courses have been really well received. In New Zealand you need to know how to swim and we want people to feel confident in the water.”

The venture is a community effort, run by Neighbourhood Support in collaboration with Welcoming Communities with funding provided by Masterton South Rotary Club.

Organiser Cathy Cameron says: “The space, participants and instructors are all women so it’s relaxed, private and accessible for women from all cultures, countries, and religions.”

The course has 10 lessons and runs from Monday to Friday over both weeks of the school holidays, 8 – 19 July.

Childcare is provided on site and the organisers can also provide appropriate swimwear for people who don’t have their own.

More information can be found by visiting the Masterton District Council website and searching ‘Women’s Swim Class’.

