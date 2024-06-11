Four Arrested After Petrol Station Burglary

Four people have been arrested by Tāmaki Makaurau Police after allegedly breaking into a New Lynn petrol station and fleeing from Police.

Waitematā West Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, says Police were called just before 4am on Sunday.

“We were notified that a group of alleged offenders had broken into a petrol station on Great North Road and stolen the cash register.

“This group then fled in a vehicle, heading towards Blockhouse Bay,” he says.

The Police Eagle helicopter soon deployed to the area, and located the vehicle in Avondale, tracking it along to the Southwestern Motorway (SH 20) towards Māngere.

“Eagle kept ground units apprised of the vehicle’s direction of travel and they were soon able to locate it and follow it as it travelled along the Southwestern into Manurewa.

“The driver failed to stop when signalled to do so by Police and fled, driving on to the wrong side of motorway into oncoming traffic.

“The vehicle eventually exited the motorway onto Roscommon Road, where road spikes were successfully deployed,” Inspector Jason Edwards says.

This brought the car to a safe stop in Browns Road just after 5am and four people were taken into custody.

An 18-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow 12 June charged with burglary and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and breach of bail.

A 23-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Waitākere District Court on 28 August charged with burglary and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle. This man also had an active warrant to arrest.

Two youths aged 13 and 14 have been referred to Youth Aid.

“Police from right across Tāmaki Makaurau will continue to respond to this offending as it is taking place, utilising a range of resource to ensure we can locate and hold offenders to account.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

