Candidates Announced For Hamilton City Council’s Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward By-election

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Eight candidates are standing in Hamilton City Council’s Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election.

The vacancy in the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward occurred following the resignation of Councillor Melaina Huaki.

Nominations for the by-election closed at midday today, Tuesday 11 June 2024.

The following candidates have been confirmed:

  • GALLAGHER, Jarrad
  • HENDERSON, Horiana (Independent)
  • HUATA, Maria Te Aukaha
  • MANARANGI, Riki (Independent)
  • MARKS, Danielle
  • POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna (New Zealand Outdoors & Freedom Party)
  • RURI, Marian (Independent)
  • TE UA, Olly

Voting will open on Tuesday 16 July 2024 and close on 7 August 2024.

Voting packs will arrive between Tuesday 16 July 2024 and Wednesday 24 July 2024.

It’s a postal vote, so Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward residents will receive their voting papers in the mail.

To vote, voters simply need to rank and return – rank the candidates and return their voting paper in a ballot box or post box.

© Scoop Media

