Candidates Announced For Hamilton City Council’s Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward By-election
Eight candidates are standing in Hamilton City Council’s Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election.
The vacancy in the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward occurred following the resignation of Councillor Melaina Huaki.
Nominations for the by-election closed at midday today, Tuesday 11 June 2024.
The following candidates have been confirmed:
- GALLAGHER, Jarrad
- HENDERSON, Horiana (Independent)
- HUATA, Maria Te Aukaha
- MANARANGI, Riki (Independent)
- MARKS, Danielle
- POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna (New Zealand Outdoors & Freedom Party)
- RURI, Marian (Independent)
- TE UA, Olly
Voting will open on Tuesday 16 July 2024 and close on 7 August 2024.
Voting packs will arrive between Tuesday 16 July 2024 and Wednesday 24 July 2024.
It’s a postal vote, so Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward residents will receive their voting papers in the mail.
To vote, voters simply need to rank and return – rank the candidates and return their voting paper in a ballot box or post box.