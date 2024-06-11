Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Crash: Raglan Street, Māngere East

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A dirt bike rider is in critical condition following a crash in Māngere East this afternoon.

The crash on Raglan Street, involving a van and dirt bike, was reported to emergency services just before 4pm.

The dirt bike rider has since been assessed as being in a critical condition and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

An investigation will commence into the circumstances of the crash, with the Serious Crash Unit to conduct a scene examination.

A section of Raglan Street, near Aorere Park, will be closed so these enquiries can be completed.

Traffic diversions will be in place in the area.

Police appreciate residents' understanding and cooperation during this time while our work is carried out.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 