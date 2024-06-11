Serious Crash: Raglan Street, Māngere East

A dirt bike rider is in critical condition following a crash in Māngere East this afternoon.

The crash on Raglan Street, involving a van and dirt bike, was reported to emergency services just before 4pm.

The dirt bike rider has since been assessed as being in a critical condition and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

An investigation will commence into the circumstances of the crash, with the Serious Crash Unit to conduct a scene examination.

A section of Raglan Street, near Aorere Park, will be closed so these enquiries can be completed.

Traffic diversions will be in place in the area.

Police appreciate residents' understanding and cooperation during this time while our work is carried out.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

