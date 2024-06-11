Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fast Track Risks Worsening Of Water Environment

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Water New Zealand says the Government’s fast track approvals legislation risks damaging the water environment and could put communities at risk.

Chief executive Gillian Blythe told the Environment Select Committee today that it is vital to ensure that fast-tracked developments do not result in unintended consequences and costly infrastructure and planning mistakes.

She says there is a need for integrated infrastructure and land planning to ensure communities are not exposed to unacceptable risks, such as flooding, wastewater overflows and declining water environment.

“Many of our wastewater treatment plants do not have the capacity to support greenfield development, urban infill or industrial growth.
“This risks further sewage overflows into coastal and freshwaters due to a lack of capacity.”

She says any fast-track approvals must pragmatically and prudently balance the protection of the water environment while not imposing unreasonable barriers to development.

“Internationally, it is recognised that water is an important indicator, not only of human and environmental health, but also economic health.

The World Bank The Impact of Water Quality on GDP Growth : Evidence from Around the World has reported that a poor quality water can lead to a decline in economic activity and growth.

www.waternz.org.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 