Corban George-Potterton, Person With Disabilities, Named Young Volunteer Of The Year For Riding For The Disabled

Corban George-Potterton has been named as the winner of the Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Young Volunteer of the Year Award for 2023. Photo/Supplied

Nominated from a pool of 48 RDA groups across New Zealand, Corban is an RDA volunteer with an intellectual disability and ADHD. He is supported to live as independently as possible in the community, by disability support provider ConneXu.

Despite the challenges he faces, Corban has been dedicatedly volunteering at RDA for many years. RDA's core purpose is to offer riding therapy that improves health and wellbeing outcomes for people with disabilities or those with specific needs.

Corban's commitment to volunteering not only exemplifies the therapeutic benefits of RDA’s programmes, but also highlights the inclusive environment that empowers individuals like him to contribute meaningfully to the community.

As a volunteer, Corban is responsible for a horse called Kiki. When people come to RDA for riding therapy sessions, Corban leads Kiki around the arena and paddocks with the rider in the saddle. RDA says he understands Kiki’s temperament and is responsible for making sure she’s ready to go for the riders that come in.

ConneXu General Manager Partnerships & Enablement Kate Shaw says receiving the RDA Young Volunteer of the Year Award for 2023 is awesome recognition of Corban’s commitment as an RDA volunteer.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It’s wonderful to see Corban be recognised for his efforts and dedication to volunteering at RDA,” says Kate.

“It is a shining example of how Corban is living his best life as he chooses, following the principles of Enabling Good Lives where he has control and choice in his life and support.”

On receiving his award, Corban says “I was so surprised and happy to win the NZRDA Young Volunteer of the Year Award.”

“I couldn't believe it when I saw the plaque, medal, and certificates. It was an amazing and unexpected surprise.”

About ConneXu

ConneXu is a disability support provider with bases in the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taupo. Founded in 1989, they believe everyone should live their life as they choose. ConneXu partners with disabled people, to enable them to have choice and control of their lives, with the support of their whanau and ConneXu’s team. That’s why the principles of Enabling Good Lives are firmly integrated into who ConneXu is as an organisation and everything they do.

www.connexu.nz

About Corban George-Potterton

Te Awamutu local Corban George-Potterton is a Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Volunteer for the Cambridge Group. Corban has an intellectual disability and ADHD and is supported to live as independently as possible in the community, by local disability support provider ConneXu. Corban has won the Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Young Volunteer of the Year Award for 2023 from a pool of 48 RDA groups across New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

