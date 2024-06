Crash Blocks West Coast Road, Glen Eden - Waitematā

Police are responding to a single-vehicle crash on West Coast Road in Glen Eden this morning.

It appears a vehicle has collided with a power pole just after 5am, which has caused some power-disruption in the area.

Thankfully, the driver has not been seriously injured.

The road is currently blocked in both directions between Bowers Road and Pleasant Roads.

Commuters are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

