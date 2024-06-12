International Travel: April 2024
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.
Monthly arrivals –
overseas visitors
Overseas visitor arrivals were 225,000 in the April 2024 month, increasing by 3,800 from the April 2023 month. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:
- China (up 10,400)
- Thailand (up 1,900)
- Taiwan (up 1,100)
- Australia (down 6,600)
- United Kingdom (down 1,300).
Visit our website to read this information release:
- International travel: April 2024