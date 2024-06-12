Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Opotiki District Council: Matariki Calendar Of Events

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Opotiki District Council

Image: Isaia Renata from C Hayes Engineering works on the container for the community time capsule - Opotiki District June 2024/Supplied

This year’s Matariki calendar of events in Ōpōtiki is chock-full of incredible opportunities to learn about, celebrate, and mark the annual rising of the Matariki stars.

Iranui Huriwai is one of the organisers at the Ōpōtiki isite. She explained that the Matariki calendar brought together a lot of talent and organisation from across the community.

“Our Matariki events are quite different to other annual events in Ōpōtiki. Community groups and individuals all bring their own ideas to life and offer their time and expertise for the community to celebrate Matariki. Our role is to run a couple of the big events and play more of a coordination and support role. But the real work is by all these incredible people celebrating Matariki in all sorts of ways,” Ms Huriwai said.

The Matariki calendar has events spread across almost three weeks from 17 June to 6 July and there is something for everyone.

“There are activities for those who want to get a little more active and get their step-count up with an ambrose golf tournament, waka ama, or a night walk. There are more sedate activities like stargazing, story -telling or a movie premier. There are opportunities to share kai at the night markets and get closer to nature at a planting day or in the Hukutaia Domain. Traditional Matariki commemorations of those who have passed, learning about Rongoa Māori, and even a colouring competition for all,” Ms Huriwai said.

There are a couple of new events this year that give a different perspective on Matariki in Ōpōtiki. The Matariki Pacific Pulse event will be jointly hosted by Ōpōtiki’s Solomon Island community, the Pacific Communities Trust and Ōpōtiki isite. The day will include cross-cultural celebrations, live performances, market and kai stalls and kids’ activities.

The other unique event this year is Ngā Tūmanako Ngā Moemoeā Kōpaki Wā Motuhake - Time Capsule Burial.

“This is a special opportunity to consider our future and the sort of treasures that we might like our descendants to discover. A chance to tell our stories and share our ‘artifacts’.

“The theme for this time capsule is inspired by Hiwa i te Rangi, the wishing star of Matariki, symbolizing our hopes and aspirations for the future.

“If you have something you think you’d like to include, you can get in touch with us at the isite so we can check it is okay to fit and you can add your memento to the capsule,” Ms Huriwai said.

You can find a full calendar of events and activities on the isite website – www.opotikinz.co.nz and make sure you’re following @ŌpōtikiNZ on Facebook for updates

