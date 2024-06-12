Charges Laid Following Two Fatal Crashes

Inspector Logan Marsh, Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager:

Two people are facing manslaughter charges following two 2023 fatal crashes in the Bay of Plenty.

Over the last nine months, investigations into the two separate fatal crashes resulted in the arrests of two men who are due to reappear before the High Court.

A 27-year-old man is due to reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on 3 July, 2024 in relation to a two-vehicle crash on Hewletts Road, Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday 27 December.

A 35-year-old man is due to reappear in the High Court at Rotorua in 2026 in relation to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5, Tapapa, on Wednesday 27 September.

Both men are facing charges of Manslaughter, and driving while under the influence of listed drugs causing injury.

The 27-year-old man also faces charges of dangerous driving causing injury.

While these cases are before the courts, I want to acknowledge the victims’ families during this time, as well as the work of our staff in investigating these crashes.

These crashes are key examples of why Police target the four main behaviours that contribute to crashes which all too often result in fatal and serious injuries – restraints, impairment, distractions, and speed.

