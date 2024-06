Name Release: Fatal Crash, Old West Coast Road

Police can now release the name of the person who died in a crash in Darfield on Friday 7 June.

She was 23-year-old Samantha Mary Orlowski from Christchurch.

Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crash.

