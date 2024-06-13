More Than 75 Charges Laid Against Alleged Shoplifters In Auckland City

Police in Auckland City are continuing to aim the spotlight on those allegedly involved in shoplifting incidents across the district, laying more than 75 charges.

Police charge eight offenders with 53 charges between them in Auckland City East Over the last weeks, the Onehunga Community Team led by Sergeant Christopher Gwilliam, have been working hard to prevent ongoing retail crime offences in the Onehunga area and this continued with two arrests on Wednesday afternoon.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says around 3.10pm, Police were made aware of a person of interest at an address on Church Street.

“Police made an approach to the address where one person attempted to leave the area on foot, but was located by Police a short time later.

“A second person attempted to evade Police however was also arrested.

“Both have since been charged with multiple offences relating to shoplifting.”

These two arrests are in addition to eight others made by the Community Team in recent weeks.

“The focused approach has proven extremely successful with the ten main alleged offenders having been identified with more than 53 charges laid against them,” Inspector Dolheguy says.

“Police along with our retail partners want to ensure that the public understand that we take dishonestly offences seriously and that we will prosecute those responsible where possible.”

All ten people, with various ages, have since been charged in relation to incidents of this nature and have all appeared in the Auckland District Court.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Inspector Dolheguy says while the investigation remains ongoing we cannot rule out further arrests or charges in relation to these matters.

"The flow on effect has also led to the reduction in anti-social behaviour and alcohol related offences in the nearby Onehunga area," she says.

26 charges laid in Auckland City West Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday morning, Police were called to respond to reports of a shoplifting incident at Three Kings supermarket.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says an off-duty officer recognised a man alleged to be sought for a number of previous shoplifting incidents and immediately alerted Police.

“The man had since left the supermarket, but was located a short time later near his home address.

“Attending Police, including the Police Dog Unit, assisted with taking the man into custody without further incident.”

The 25-year-old man is facing a significant 26 charges of shoplifting and burglary, as well as additional charges relating to breach of bail.

Those shoplifting charges relate to an number of alleged incidents at the same location in recent weeks.

“He will be appearing in the Auckland District Court today and we are opposing his bail,” Inspector Kitcher says.

Police would like to thank those in the community who continue to alert us to those allegedly causing harm to local businesses.

“This is a great example of how our local businesses can and do assist us in reporting suspicious and illegal behaviour.

“In this case, assisting Police locate this recidivist offender and put him before the Court.”

© Scoop Media

