Police Make Arrests Following Rural Burglaries And Thefts

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Southland Police this morning arrested two men in connection with a recent spike in rural burglaries and vehicle thefts.

Multiple search warrants were executed at local Southland addresses by city and rural Police teams, locating a number of stolen items, including vehicles.

Firearms and a cannabis grow were also seized.

“Putting a stop to this offending is a great result for our community, particularly our rural residents being targeted,” says Sergeant Chris Maguire.

The two men, aged 26 and 35, are expected to appear in Invercargill District Court in due course charged with a number of charges including receiving property.

The 35-year-old is also charged with unlawful possession of firearms and cultivating cannabis.

