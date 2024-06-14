Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Homicide Investigation Launched In Massey, Woman Charged

Friday, 14 June 2024, 9:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation has been launched and one person has been charged following the death of a man in Massey last night.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

At around 11.20pm, Police were called to Moire Road following a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Despite efforts from first responders, the man sadly died at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland, Waitematā CIB, says the victim and the female were known to each other.

“As such, Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“We would like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Poland says the community can expect to see an increased Police in the area while further enquiries are carried out.

“A scene guard remains in place this morning and will likely continue throughout the day.”

Police will endeavour to provide further details around the identity of the victim when we are in a position to do so.

However, as this matter is now before the Court, we are limited in providing further comment.

