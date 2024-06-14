Horowhenua Now The 10th Fastest-Growing District In New Zealand

The latest Census results for 2023 provide a detailed picture of the remarkable growth and development within the Horowhenua District.

"Horowhenua now ranks as the 10th fastest-growing district in New Zealand, outpacing many larger areas in both the Horizons and Greater Wellington regions. While cities like Lower Hutt and Porirua have grown over the last five years, Horowhenua has seen the largest increase in population across the two regions, all this while the capital city experienced a slight decline over the same period," says Mayor Bernie Wanden.

Horowhenua's population has seen impressive growth, reaching 36,693 residents in March 2023. This marks a significant increase from five years ago when the population was 33,261, continuing a positive trend from the early 2010s.

"This means that over the past five years, 3,432 new residents have made Horowhenua their home, reflecting the district is a great place to live, averaging an annual increase of 686 people. By 2051, we're expecting a population boost to over 66,000 and that's some serious growth," explains Mayor Bernie.

The housing market has also kept pace with this population boom. Horowhenua now boasts 17,220 houses, with 1,329 new homes built in recent years, averaging 265 new houses per year.

Blair Spencer, Group Manager of Housing and Business Development, says the district's continued focus on supporting housing development is essential if we are to ensure that we can accommodate this growing demand. The growth highlights that our district is increasingly being identified as a great place to live.

"We continue to plan for growth through creating and enabling subdivisions like Tara-Ika and though supporting those in the development community who are out there standing up the houses. There is a great community out there that is working hard to create both employment and housing opportunities for all those wanting to call Horowhenua home," Spencer adds.

"The sustained growth in Horowhenua has significant implications for the community," says Mayor Bernie. "As the population increases, there will be greater demand for public services like healthcare, education, and recreational facilities. Ensuring access to these essential services will be a priority for Council as we plan for the future.

"Additionally, the surge in new housing highlights the need for thoughtful urban development to maintain the character and quality of life that residents cherish. Balancing new buildings with the preservation of green spaces and community amenities will be crucial to sustainable and integrated growth."

Council's Chief Executive, Monique Davidson says, "The 2023 Census data confirms that Horowhenua is thriving. Our community's steady growth is a testament to its appeal as a great place to live, work, and raise a family. This information is crucial in guiding our planning and development efforts to ensure we meet the needs of our growing population."

Horowhenua is also gearing up for its biggest infrastructure project yet with the Ōtaki to North of Levin (Ō2NL) highway set to be finished by the end of 2029. This new four-lane highway will cut the drive to Wellington to just an hour, making travel safer and connecting us more closely with the capital and other major centres.

"Many business owners are already seizing the opportunity to base their businesses in Horowhenua, where costs are low and easily accessible to Wellington and further north. Our ability to closely track and even exceed growth projections is a positive indicator of Horowhenua's resilience and potential. As we move forward, we are committed to supporting sustainable development and maintaining the high quality of life that our residents need and value," Mayor Bernie ends.

