Serious Crash, Hampton Downs - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Waikato Expressway, Hampton Downs reported around 12:05 pm.

Two vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The northbound lane is blocked, and diversions are being put in place at the Rodda Road on-ramp and Hampton Downs off-ramp.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

