Coastal Adaptation Recommendations Report To Be Tabled At Kāpiti Coast District Council Meeting

The independent Takutai Kāpiti Coastal Advisory Panel’s recommendations for coastal adaptation pathways will be tabled at a Kāpiti Coast District Council meeting on Thursday 20 June.

Mayor Janet Holborow says councillors will receive the Recommendation Report which will signal the end of the Takutai Kāpiti project and the Coastal Advisory Panel’s (CAP) involvement.

“We acknowledge the Panel for their work over a long period of time, and everyone who took part in the engagement,” says Mayor Holborow.

CAP ran engagement across the district since August 2022. These were both in person and online, equating to over 3,900 pieces of feedback. They also drew on technical evidence and mana whenua knowledge to help inform their work.

The supporting council officers’ report asks Council to consider how to advocate on behalf of the community on some key issues raised during the Takutai Kāpiti project, including future impacts on insurance and the requirement to take a 100-year perspective for planning.

“We will be formally receiving the report at our Council meeting and expect that we’ll need some time to consider the recommendations put forward, both by CAP and by staff,” says Mayor Holborow.

Members of the public are welcome to attend next Thursday’s Council meeting, noting that space is limited.

Priority will be given to people who have registered to attend public speaking time in the first instance. An adjacent meeting room will be made available for people to view the live stream of the Council meeting.

