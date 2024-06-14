Name Release: Fatal Crash, SH8, Alexandra

Please attribute to Acting Sergeant James McDonald:

Police can now release the name of the person who died in a crash on State Highway 8, Alexandra on Tuesday morning.

He was 19-year-old Sebastian Henry Waldron, from Alexandra.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of this tragic event are ongoing.

Crashes of this nature are incredibly confronting, and we have arranged the appropriate support for those members of the public who were first at the scene, as well as our staff.

We thank every one of them for their assistance and bravery.

We understand an event like this sends shock through the local community, and we send our sincerest condolences to Mr Waldron’s family.

