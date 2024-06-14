Te Huihui-o-Matariki Expected To Be Nelson's Most Popular Matariki Festival To Date

Festivities begin with Ngā Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa competitions, which will see 42 groups from 15 regions across Aotearoa showcasing their unique kapa haka performances at the Trafalgar Centre from Tuesday 25 to Friday 28 June, and culminate with Te Huihui-o-Matariki on Friday 28 June at Trafalgar Park from 5pm to 9pm.

Hosted by Nelson City Council in collaboration with Ngā Iwi e Waru o Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-Māui, the theme for this year’s Matariki festival is Matariki Heri Kai, which draws from the Māori proverb “Matariki whetū heri kai” and means “Matariki, the bringer of food”.

There will be 61 stalls at Te Mākete Pō (the Matariki night market) with plenty of delicious kai and refreshments along with a variety of traditional Māori arts and crafts for sale.

Light art installations will illuminate the night sky, and live performances from local groups and special guests Maisey Rika (Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Tūhoe) and Rei (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Pākehā) will keep the crowds entertained throughout the evening.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says everyone attending the festival will feel the manaakitanga--the hospitality--of Whakatū Nelson.

“Te Huihui-o-Matariki is a wonderful event for whānau to enjoy. It’s an opportunity for the community to learn more about kaupapa Māori and to bring families together and celebrate our region’s diversity. It’s extra special this year to have so many visitors already in town for the popular secondary school kapa haka competitions.”

Māori Ward Councillor Kahu Paki Paki says he finds it inspiring that we now have an annual festival that is uniquely owned by Aotearoa.

“This Māori new year provides us a chance to pause our busy lives and reflect on the ones we love and have lost and can be shared by all. If you see me at these events, come say ‘kia ora, mānawatia a Matariki!’”.

Gold coin koha will be collected upon entry to the night market for two local charities: Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Charitable Trust, which assists people experiencing financial hardship and Rangatahi o Whakatū / Youth Nelson, an alternative youth education provider.

Attendees are encouraged to bring cash as eftpos availability will be limited, and there will be no access to cash withdrawals on site.

Thousands of people are expected to attend both events, so traffic will be busy in the city throughout the week and on Friday evening, and parking will be limited. Consider carpooling, taking the bus, cycling or walking if you plan to attend the kapa haka at Trafalgar Centre or Matariki festivities at Trafalgar Park.

A map of the Matariki market stalls and a schedule of entertainment will be available at our website nelson.govt.nz.

