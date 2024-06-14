Man Missing From Clover Park Located Safe
Police can advise the 19-year-old man earlier reported as missing from Clover Park has been located safe.
We thank those who provided information to assist.
PM Christopher Luxon yesterday chose Fieldays 2024 to launch a parliamentary inquiry into rural banking services, to see how the banks have been treating farmers faced with high interest rates. And Macron's shock decision to dissolve the French National Assembly seems to be a strategy to lure the right-wing party of Marine Le Pen into government, in the belief that this will blunt her appeal as an outsider/protest vote candidate in the run-up to France’s next presidential election in 2027...
The new rules mean from 1 October, all commercial surface longline fishers will be required to either use special hook shielding devices or implement three key seabird mitigations measures at the same time.
The Coalition Government will reverse Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions by 1 July 2025 through a new Land Transport Rule released for public consultation today, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.
With farmers under increasing pressure financially, Labour supports a rural banking inquiry. “Our Primary Production Select Committee has heard submissions on rural banking, which paint a grim picture of the financial strain many farmers are under,” Labour agriculture spokesperson Jo Luxton said.
A new export exemption proposal for food businesses demonstrates the coalition Government’s commitment to reducing regulatory barriers for industry and increasing the value of New Zealand exports, which gets safe New Zealand food to more markets, says Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard.
Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Niamh O’Flynn says, 'Shane Jones is dreaming. The oil exploration industry won’t risk coming back to Aotearoa because they know that it’s not worth coming all this way to fail again.
The Government deciding to lift the oil and gas ban in the middle of a climate crisis is a severe step backwards that will have serious consequences for our future. “The Government is tipping oil and gas onto the climate crisis fire, lining the pockets of fossil fuel companies, while everyone else will pick up the bill,” says Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.