Fatal Crash, Hampton Downs

Police can now advise one person has died following a crash on the Waikato Expressway around midday.

A car was travelling north when it is believed to have rearended a northbound truck.

One of the occupants of the car exited the vehicle and was struck by another vehicle travelling in the southbound lane.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing and the Serious Crash Unit are conducting a scene examination.

The road remains closed in both directions, but diversions are in place at nearby on/off ramps.

