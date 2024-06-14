New Report Sparks Call For More Support For NZ’s Volunteer Firefighters

The United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) is calling for more support for volunteer firefighters with a new report showing they deliver $823 million of value to Aotearoa every year.

The UFBA has released the report ‘Hidden in Plain Sight’ this morning. It was written independently by Esperance Capital Ltd and highlights the immense economic contribution New Zealand’s 11,832 volunteer firefighters make to their communities.

UFBA chief executive Bill Butzbach says the report confirms volunteers are the backbone of New Zealand’s emergency services - without them, many lives would be lost.

“To put it bluntly, without our volunteer firefighters, New Zealand’s emergency response system would collapse. Our emergency services simply could not operate without them,” says Butzbach.

Volunteer firefighters make up 86% of the country’s frontline firefighters and are the first responders to most emergencies across 93% of New Zealand’s land mass.

“Not only does the dedication and selflessness of our volunteers protect our communities, it provides taxpayers and the government with savings of $823 million a year. Thanks to volunteers, that’s $823 million the government can invest in hospitals, schools and other key services.”

The launch of the report, in Fielding this morning, coincides with the UFBA Road Crash Rescue Challenge. 14 teams of six firefighters (mostly volunteers) compete to save 20 ‘live patients’ from 54 car wreckages as part of a national challenge, showcasing the vital importance of our volunteers in responding to emergencies.

Volunteers staff 559 of New Zealand’s 638 fire stations. Last year, FENZ were called out to around 15,000 medical emergencies. Of those, 71% were responded to by volunteer firefighters.

Volunteer firefighters also responded to 70% of the motor vehicle accidents across Aotearoa that FENZ were requested at.

The honourable Peter Dunne, UFBA Board Chair, says it’s important the contribution of volunteer firefighters isn’t taken for granted.

“It is clear they are a taonga (treasure) and as a nation, we need to protect and preserve them," says Dunne.

“They are our farmers, teachers, retailers, and tradespeople who answer the call to duty, leaving their daily lives behind to face emergencies head-on, sometimes at great cost to themselves, their families and their employers.

“Our volunteers aren’t motivated by money – for them, it’s about giving back to their communities. It is time for the government and other decision makers to recognise the enormous contribution our volunteer firefighters make and to ensure the needs of our volunteers are always top of mind.

“Volunteers do not receive the same level of uniform, training, fleet or equipment as their paid colleagues. They also receive less rehabilitation support, compensation, and health and safety cover when they are injured on duty. ACC does not cover mental trauma experienced by volunteer firefighters on duty, or chronic workplace illness because it is considered in law to be a leisure activity. That fact is astonishing and cannot continue.”

The report, which has been released in the lead-up to National Volunteer Week (starting Sunday 16 June) can be found here: UFBA Hidden in Plain Sight.pdf

