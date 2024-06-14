Supporting Community Organisation Governance Volunteers

In 2018, there were 115,770 Not for Profit Institutions across Aotearoa New Zealand (approximately 28,000 of those being registered charities) and each of those not for profits has a team that takes on the role of governance, tasked with setting strategy and forward thinking allowing the team on the ground to deliver the organisation’s services into the community. These roles, which are generally unpaid and voluntary, are crucial to the success of the organisation.

This year Volunteering Canterbury wishes to ‘shout out’ to those in voluntary governance roles with not for profit organisations – thank you for all you do in the community.

Supporting governance volunteers is a key part of the annual training programme offered by Volunteering Canterbury with over 220 members of governance teams across Waitaha Canterbury giving up their time to attend the 2023 ‘governance bites’ sessions made possible thanks to funding from The Rata Foundation.

Strong and well-informed governance goes a long way to the success of not for profit organisations – thank you to everyone who takes up these roles.

During National Volunteer Week, Inde Technology will offer support to governance team members of community groups with a free networking event on Thursday 20 June which will presentations on basic IT Technology and Banking. Topics covered will include: basic security requirements to protect data and the charity/community group; discussion on what is currently available to charities with a charity number; guidance on how to implement these practices 'in-house' (without a specific IT person to assist them).

This event is sponsored by businesses: Ingram, Micro Fortine, Dicker Data and supported by Christchurch Community House, 213 Lichfield Street, Christchurch, which will host the event.

