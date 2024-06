Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Te Atatu Peninsula Woman

Missing Te Atatu Peninsula woman

Monica has been reported missing by her family and there are concerns for her welfare.

She was last seen on Friday afternoon (14 June) in Matipo Road, Te Atatu Peninsula and is believed to be wearing a purple/pink puffer jacket.

If you think you may have seen Monica since yesterday afternoon, or have information which might help us find her, please call 111 and quote event number P059054868.

